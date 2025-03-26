Congratulations to WWE World Tag Team Champions the War Raiders!

It has been an interesting month for the War Raiders. They went from defending their World Tag Team Titles on RAW at the beginning of March to being relegated to WWE Main Event for the past few weeks.

Erik and Ivar have been unable to make the cut for RAW while on WWE's European Tour, and also didn't feature at Madison Square Garden. Despite the rollercoaster month, the duo has reached 100 days as World Tag Team Champions after winning the titles in December 2024, and could now walk into WrestleMania 41 with the belts around their waists.

Both Erik and Ivar have been able to come back from career-threatening injuries in recent years, and even got their old team name back, after being seen as 'Viking Raiders' alongside Valhalla for several years on RAW.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the two men heading into WrestleMania 41, since there are a number of teams who are pushing for a shot at the titles. At present, SmackDown's tag team division seems to be heating up, while the Women's Tag Team Champions are the ones who are ever present on RAW.

Will the War Raiders play a part at WWE WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is only three weeks away, and it's unlikely that the World Tag Team Championship will change hands ahead of the biggest show of the year.

This means that it's likely that War Raiders will be part of the event, even if they are relegated to a kickoff show match.

RAW could be three hours long each week if WWE decided to present it that way, so there's no real reason why the War Raiders haven't featured on the red brand for almost a month.

Will their fates change when RAW heads to London next week, and will they finally be able to pick up a story that could take them into WrestleMania 41 in April at Las Vegas? Only time will tell.

