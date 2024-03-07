Conor McGregor speaks on potentially joining WWE: "You never know"

Conor McGregor is a legendary figure in the entertainment industry. The champion MMA fighter recently opened up about potentially making a surprise new career move by joining WWE.

McGregor has been shifting his focus to becoming a widely known entertainer in recent years and hasn't picked up his fighting gloves in a while. However, he is expected to return to the Octagon to take on Michael Chandler in a much-hyped event sometime in 2024.

Michael Chandler even showed up to Monday Night RAW recently and called him out live on the show for postponing their fight. This stunt was seen as a promotion tactic for both the UFC and WWE, given that both companies are owned by TKO Group Holding.

However, McGregor's name has started to link up more with WWE as of late, and recently, he was asked about making a potential move to the sports entertainment juggernaut. The Irishman gave a brief reply to the question while walking to his car and didn't rule out the possibility of stepping into a WWE ring sometime in the future.

"You never know, let's see!" Conor McGregor said.

Check out the entire clip down below:

WWE has kept notice of Conor McGregor for some time now

Conor McGregor has made a name for himself as an MMA fighter in the UFC. The world-renowned UFC fighter is now branching out into Hollywood and is set to appear in the upcoming "Road House" remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

It's safe to say that Conor has retained his worldwide status as a fighter and entertainer, with WWE having kept notice of him for a while. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, also complimented his skills in an interview with The Telegraph in 2016.

"He could come over; he's got it all, man—he's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure. What does he walk around at? 180 pounds? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200-pound guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300 pounds any more."

In the past, Conor has mocked the sport and rubbed off a few superstars the wrong way on social media, especially Roman Reigns. However, his relationship with the company has seemingly improved in light of the UFC and WWE merger.

The Notorious Irishman even took to social media to send The Rock after The Great One was inducted as one of the board members of TKO.

Check out his comment on the post down below:

It would be amazing to see McGregor show up at a WWE event in the future.

