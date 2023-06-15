Conor McGregor on if he is interested in signing with WWE 

Conor McGregor is no doubt one of the biggest names in sports and entertainment today. With his MMA career slowing down in recent years, many are wondering if he may one day take his talents to the WWE.

The Notorious Irishman has shown over the years that his personality alone is enough to grab the attention of even the most casual of Mixed Martial Arts fans.

Speaking to Adam's Apple, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was asked if he would ever sign for WWE. However, much to the disappointment of many Conor fans, he replied with "No, not really".

McGregor recently returned to fans' TV screen as he and fellow UFC star Michael Chandler compete against each other as coaches on the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter.

Triple H on if Conor McGregor could make it in WWE

One person who seems to be a big fan of the Irish superstar is The Game. The WWE CCO has sung McGregor's praises many times over the years.

Speaking to the Telegraph in 2016, Triple H was asked if Conor McGregor could make it as a top superstar in the WWE, despite his smaller size compared to the rest of the roster.

"He could come over, he's got it all, man—he's got the personality, the skills, the talk. He's an entertainer, for sure. What does he walk around at? 180 pounds? I have smaller guys now in the WWE. We have 200-pound guys who are stars. You don't need to be 300 pounds any more." [H/T Telegraph]

Over the years, WWE has brought in many top names from the combat sports world and has used them to great effect. Stars like Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Ronda Rousey, and Tyson Fury have all stepped inside the squared circle.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor in the WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes