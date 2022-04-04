"They all fear me" – Conor McGregor reveals why he wasn't at WrestleMania 38

Recently on Twitter, Conor McGregor revealed why he wasn't at WrestleMania 38. The UFC star suggested everyone in WWE fears him, so The Irishman didn't appear at The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania 38 was full of thrilling matches and iconic moments across two epic nights at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Iconic figures such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Vince McMahon got involved across two different nights.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor reacted to WrestleMania 38 as he wrote the following:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why. Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania? They all fear me, that’s why.

Currently, McGregor is out of action due to a leg injury he sustained at UFC 264. The last time he fought in the UFC was against Dustin Poirier. McGregor's 2021 was rather disappointing as he lost two fights, both to Poirier.

Could Conor McGregor ever transition to WWE?

Conor McGregor has had his fair share of issues with several WWE Superstars. One such superstar is Drew McIntyre, who previously claimed that The Irishman had no chance against Vince McMahon:

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



It looks like



Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn't drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You're just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper

McGregor is known for his incredible mic skills and oozing charisma. Over the years, he's established his place as one of the best UFC stars ever. He rose to stardom quickly, courtesy of his incredible fighting skills and trash-talking.

Hence, Conor McGregor would be a perfect fit for WWE. However, he's contracted with UFC as of now. Expect McGregor to return to UFC action later this year.

