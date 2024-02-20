Conor McGregor unexpectedly called out on Monday Night RAW by 37-year-old star

Conor McGregor has had an indirect association with WWE, with the Irish MMA star riling up a chunk of the WWE roster a few years ago. This week, a 37-year-old UFC star made a surprise appearance on RAW to call out The Notorious.

The superstar is Michael Chandler, who has become one of MMA's most exciting fighters in the last few years since his UFC debut. His previously scheduled bout with Conor McGregor never came through, and it looks like it isn't happening at UFC 300.

However, Chandler was announced by Samantha Irvin at ringside, and he used his limited time on the mic to passionately call out McGregor to finally take the fight against him.

So when is the Chandler-McGregor fight expected to happen? According to Chandler himself, he is training for a fight, assuming it will happen on June 29. There is no confirmation from the Irishman's camp.

The crossover on RAW is primarily because both WWE and UFC are under the TKO umbrella. For the first time, there can be a relatively free crossover that's encouraged by higher-ups.

Michael Chandler is known for his passionate promos, and it seems like he took a page out of the pro wrestling book.