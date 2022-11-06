Roman Reigns was successful in Saudi Arabia, as he retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

However, moments after his victory over Logan Paul, The Tribal Chief was put on notice by SmackDown star Santos Escobar.

The 38-year-old star recently joined the main roster as part of SmackDown. While he did acknowledge The Tribal Chief, the former NXT sensation didn't hold back from sending a message to the top WWE star.

"@WWERomanReigns TRIBAL CHIEF!! Consider yourself ACKNOWLEDGED. When the time is right… I’m coming for you," wrote Santos Escobar.

A few weeks ago, Escobar debuted on the blue brand with his Legado Del Fantasma faction. The group attacked Hit Row after recruiting Zelina Vega as its newest member as a replacement for Elektra Lopez, who is now pursuing a singles career on NXT.

Unfortunately for Legado Del Fantasma, though, the group lost to Hit Row and Shinsuke Nakamura on last week's edition of SmackDown. The match was also the faction's main roster in-ring debut.

Escobar will be in action against Nakamura and will aim to seek revenge.

The WWE Universe's reaction to Santos Escobar putting Roman Reigns on notice

The WWE Universe seemed quite excited by the idea of a potential feud between Roman Reigns and Santos Escobar.

This also led to fans fantasizing about a feud between The Bloodline and Legado Del Fantasma while responding to Escobar's tweet.

One Twitter user also suggested the idea of a WarGames Match between the two factions.

The Bloodline retained all their respective championships at Crown Jewel. Prior to Roman Reigns' win over Logan Paul, The Usos defeated the Brawling Brutes once again.

Despite being taken to the verge of defeat, Jimmy and Jey secured a huge comeback win to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They will face The New Day on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

