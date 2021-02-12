CONTEST: Here's your chance to win official WWE Legends Merchandise 

SK Wrestling now allows you to collect authorized WWE Legends merchandise through a brand new contest that we've launched on our social media page.

Get into WrestleMania mood by participating in the contest that has been linked below, and stand a chance to win 3 Gift Card Codes, each worth $50 (US). These may be availed at the WWE Legends shop, where you can pick up exciting merchandise. All you have to do is follow the SK Wrestling account and RT the link shared below.

🚨 GIVEAWAY! 🚨



We're on the Road to #WrestleMania, and you know that with WrestleMania comes Legends. So we're giving away THREE $50 gift card codes to @WWELegends.



To enter:

▪️ Retweet this

▪️ Be following @SKWrestling_



Winners announced Sunday night during #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/0F0BdfAcDP — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) February 12, 2021

The winners will be announced this Sunday night, at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Be sure to participate in the contest, and exciting WWE Legends merchandise could be yours.

What is the WWE Legends Shop?

From T-shirts to championships to bobble-heads, the WWE Legends shop is your one-stop destination for authentic old-school WWE merchandise. Be it Ultimate Warrior or Randy Savage merchandise from the WWE Golden Era or even Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kane merchandise from the Attitude Era, this is where you can find it all.

Oooh, yeah! @WWEShop is celebrating the career of #MachoMan #RandySavage with an exclusive limited-edition Legacy Series title! Only 500 were produced: real leather strap, 12 @swarovski crystals, individually numbered & comes in a custom sunglasses case.https://t.co/vA0Q6Vargc pic.twitter.com/1IXUi7cZOM — WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020

So join in and be a part of the most exciting contest on the internet. All it takes is a simple follow and an RT!