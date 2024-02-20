"Contract signed," says major star after being pictured with Triple H backstage at WWE RAW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was recently spotted with popular professional mixed martial artist Michael Chandler.

The 37-year-old is currently signed to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), competing in the lightweight division. Chandler is expected to fight Conor McGregor inside the Octagon this year after their teams went head-to-head on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

After challenging The Notorious on this week's RAW, Chandler posted backstage photos with Triple H and seemingly joked about signing a contract with WWE.

"Contract signed [emoji]," he wrote.

Check out Michael Chandler's Twitter post here.

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker opened up about Triple H's work as WWE's creative head

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Triple H are no strangers to each other, as they have shared the ring multiple times during their active careers.

On a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman discussed how The Game managed things backstage after becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer. He praised the Hall of Famer's leadership qualities and said the latter was the right person to guide the company's up-and-coming talents:

"I haven’t seen him bad mouth anybody. There’s been times when you come back through the curtain, and you know that the a**-chewing is coming. I haven’t seen that with him. I haven’t been around a whole lot, but I’ve been around enough, and I know him well enough I can just tell. There is such a chill vibe. For me, I almost don’t like it because it’s almost too calm. And this is just me on the outside looking in. It is like they don’t care enough. And it’s not that. It’s just the atmosphere. I think because that roster is so young, that kind of person that can nurture like he can, I think, is perfect for this time period in the industry."

Besides his behind-the-scenes responsibilities, Triple H is now seemingly involved in the Cody Rhodes-Bloodline saga on the Road to WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if he will make more appearances on TV in the weeks leading up to the high-profile event.

What are your thoughts on The Game's stint as WWE Chief Content Officer? Sound off in the comments section below.