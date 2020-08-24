The main show of SummerSlam kicked off with the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Asuka. Sasha Banks was expectedly in her best friend's corner, and the commentators continued to focus on the potential split that will happen sooner rather than later going by the direction of the storyline.

The SummerSlam match lasted for 12 minutes, and it ended with Bayley retaining the SmackDown women's title. However, unsurprisingly enough, the finish had its fair share of controversy.

Sasha Banks was a constant thorn in Asuka's side, and that did play a role in how the match ended. Banks got up to the apron, but Asuka hit her with the running hip attack. The Empress of Tomorrow got stuck on the ropes, and an opportunistic Bayley rolled up her opponent for the three-count.

Bayley and Banks attacked Asuka after the match, which naturally put the Japanese Superstar at a disadvantage heading into her a RAW Women's title bout against The Boss later on at SummerSlam.

Bayley vs. Asuka - As it happened at SummerSlam

Asuka dominated the match in the early stages with some stiff offensive moves which included many kicks. The Empress of Tomorrow was all over Bayley. She sent her outside the ring with a hip attack, followed by a big DDT onto the floor.

Bayley took control of the match and began working on Asuka. The classic heel-babyface dynamic began to play out as the Goldern Role Model called the shots in the title contest.

The champ even hit Asuka with a big Bayley-to-Belly. Much to the surprise of Bayley, Asuka kicked out at 2. The finishing sequences were kickstarted with Asuka and Bayley brawling on the outside before the action moved back inside the ring.

Banks, however, kept trying to influence the proceedings. She got kicked in the face by Asuka who was on the ring apron. As noted earlier, Banks got up to the apron again and got dropped to the floor with a hip attack.

Bayley rolled Asuka up to pick up the win in the SummerSlam title match. The post-match beatdown was also expected to happen as it stacked the odds against the babyface.

And just like that, Bayley's historic SmackDown Women's title reign continued at SummerSlam, but for how long? Who will dethrone the Goldern Role Model?