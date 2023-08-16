Controversial ex-WWE star says he could get a 4.0 rating with Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar

A former WWE Superstar has claimed that he could help WWE garner a whopping 4.0 rating if they put him in a segment with Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

Enzo Amore (aka Real1) was signed to WWE between 2012 and 2018. His WWE firing came amid allegations of sexual assault, with the investigation later being ceased due to lack of evidence.

Amore was recently announced for New Japan Pro-Wrestling's upcoming show, All-Star Junior Festival. He will team up with Jack Cartwheel and Starboy Charlie, with the trio taking on Ryusuke Taguchi, Rich Swann, and The DKC.

The former Cruiserweight Champion recently appeared on the Busted Open podcast and made a bold claim. He heaped praise on his promo abilities during the chat. Amore then stated that WWE never put him in segments with the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Check out his full comments:

"I've run laps around the people that were there in FCW, NXT. Ran laps around (...) did they ever put me on the microphone in NXT with a major talent? No, because I'd eat them the f**k up. Did they ever put me with a major talent on the microphone? You could put me out there with Roman, with Brock, and I will get to a 3.0 rating, a 4.0 rating, with a scathing promo that I caught on this man, to generate business. And if I wanted to do that in New Japan, given the opportunity, I will take them to the f*****g moon. Bada f*****g boom." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are still two of the biggest names in WWE

The last time Enzo Amore was a mainstay in WWE, Reigns and Lesnar were WWE's top stars. While Lesnar was carrying the Universal Title on the Road to WrestleMania 34, Reigns was hell-bent on taking the belt from The Beast Incarnate. At 'Mania that year, the two top names collided in the main event, with Brock Lesnar eventually retaining his gold.

Five years later, Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in all of WWE and currently holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Lesnar finished a three-match feud with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

What do you think of Amore's claim? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here