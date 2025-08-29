Controversial ex-WWE star is trying to generate heat with shots at CM Punk, says veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE star has been taking shots at major names like CM Punk lately, in what could be perceived as a self-destructive action. However, wrestling veteran EC3 believes that the star in question, Matt Riddle, is fully aware of what he is doing.

Matt has always been very outspoken with his thoughts about other wrestlers, and an example of this is his comments about CM Punk. The controversial star apparently believes that the Second City Saint is a difficult person to work with, and that hasn't changed in the time the latter has been a part of WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned how, while this may seem like Riddle is harming his future opportunities in the wrestling business, it is simply a move to generate buzz around him. He said:

"The people either love him or hate him. That's kind of the paradox that you have to deal with, like, you want to derive some emotion. Whether it's love hopefully or hatred sometimes, but people are definitely not indifferent to Matt Riddle and that's what being a star is." [4:10 onwards]

EC3 further added:

"I think he is aware of what he is doing and whether that, you know, doesn't bode well for his future in certain companies, I think he is aware. So, he is not doing anything he doesn't know what he is doing." [4:44 onwards]

The ex-WWE star doesn't think Matt Riddle's stock is going down because of his claims

Despite what others may believe, EC3 is of the opinion that these shots don't harm Riddle's stock in the pro wrestling world.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:

"Nuh-uh. Maybe stock in the sense a future employer may frown upon it. But I don't think it hurts his stock in the wrestling community, so to speak. I mean, it's his opinion, he speaks his mind. No one expects any less. Like taking a shot on Goldberg isn't gonna get you any heat on the net, I don't think."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE star down the line.

