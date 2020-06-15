Controversial finish to RAW Women's title match at WWE Backlash 2020

WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka certainly didn't expect her match to finish in this manner.

It is possible that Asuka and Nia Jax will continue to feud on RAW.

Asuka didn't look happy with this match

At Backlash 2020 PPV, WWE Superstar Asuka successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax. However, it was not a conventional win for the one-half of The Kabuki Warriors. Instead, the match between Asuka and Nia Jax ended in a double count-out, and the champion was not happy with the direction that their match took at the PPV.

To kickstart their match, Asuka attacked Nia Jax with an octopus hold which was quickly countered by the latter who used an impactful clothesline to level the field. Following that, Jax dominated the bout until the point where she decided to taunt Asuka.

It is important to note that in the build-up of this feud Jax ad attacked Asuka and injured her that also fetched a lot of controversy from the WWE Universe. Therefore, when she held Asuka and asked, "Where is Kairi?", the champion lost her cool and was fired up to fight back.

After battling it out for a little while, both Asuka and Jax were outside the ring. The two Superstars apparently forgot to return back to the squared circle as they kept brawling right outside the ring. As a result, the referee counted them both out, and Asuke ended up retaining her championship.

Asuka, who was evidently disappointed with this finish, used the apron of the ring to deliver a final attack on Jax before she left with her title.

What's next for Asuka and Nia Jax on WWE RAW?

Given the fact that the finish to the championship match between Asuka and Nia Jax was quite disappointing, it appears that the two Superstars might continue to feud on WWE RAW. It is important to note that Nia Jax has never defeated Asuka in her entire WWE career. However, she did not look so impressive inside the ring tonight and it will be surprising to see her in the championship picture following this match.

As for Asuka, she is one of the best female wrestlers in not just WWE, but also in the entire pro-wrestling business. It will be interesting if WWE decides to get the rest of the RAW Women's roster to challenge Asuka -- a decision that will benefit the likes of Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and others.