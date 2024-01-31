Controversial finish sees major WWE star laid out; 3-on-1 assault and nobody was disqualified!

A major WWE star was brutally assaulted in controversial manner at NXT tonight.

It's been a few weeks since Ridge Holland made his return to NXT. This came after Holland wasn't apparently making much progress on the main roster. After losing multiple matches consecutively, Holland abandoned his Brawling Brutes teammate, Butch, and returned back down to WWE NXT.

Since his return to NXT, he has been embroiled in a bit of a rivalry with Gallus. With the numbers advantage in Gallus' favor, Holland has found himself without any friends on NXT.

Tonight on the developmental brand, Holland was speaking with General Manager Ava when they were interrupted by Lexis King. After a back-and-forth encounter, she announced that they would face each other in the ring.

During their match, Holland was looking impressive against Lexis King. However, Gallus got involved and distracted Holland. This momentary distraction allowed King to hit the coronation for the win.

Following the match, Holland was assaulted by all three members of Gallus. They wrapped a steel chair around his leg and attacked him viciously, leaving him in a lot of pain.

Expand Tweet

What happens next with Ridge Holland and his rivalry with Gallus is something fans can find out on WWE NXT in the coming weeks.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here