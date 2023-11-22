Controversial finish sees WWE champion retain; he tapped out right in front of the referee!

AWWE champion retained his precious accolade after a controversial finish at an event tonight.

Since Noam Dar won the WWE NXT Heritage Cup, he has grown very attached to it and has done everything he can to retain his title. Even when he lost it briefly to Nathan Frazer, he became depressed and didn't seem interested in anything.

Dar also became delusional that he thought he was still the champion after his stablemates presented him with a fake Heritage Cup. Clearly, Noam Dar will do anything it takes to keep his cup, even if it means cheating, which is what took place tonight.

Dar was set to defend his Heritage Cup against Chad Gable tonight on WWE NXT. In the first round, Oro Mensah took a cheap shot at Gable to help Dar get the first pinfall. Gable didn't capitalize until the fifth round when he hit a German suplex for the win.

Before the sixth round could begin, Noam Dar attacked Gable from behind while Lash Legend and Maxxine argued on the apron. However, Gable returned and applied his ankle lock, and Dar tapped out, but it was after the clock had run out. Hence, Dar had retained his Heritage Cup.

Expand Tweet

Following the match, Oro Mensah and Otis had an altercation in the ring, meaning that this rivalry was far from over.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.