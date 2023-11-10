Controversial former WWE champion shares graphic photos of horrific foot injury

Marty Jannetty has made headlines over the past two decades for some of the strangest reasons, but earlier today the former WWE Superstar shared an update that has turned the heads of many wrestling fans.

The former Tag Team Champion took to his private Facebook page to share some graphic images of his recent foot injury as it appears that his original problem has worsened.

He noted in the update that he had sepsis and was now trying a new antibiotic after seeing a renowned ankle specialist. The images alone show just how bad the issue is and have led to concerned fans pushing for him to be admitted to hospital and put on an IV in order to help fix the latest virus.

Jannetty has been active on social media throughout his latest issue, but fans could now be prepared for his latest update and the images that he shared, showing his foot completely out of shape.

WWE fans have sent their prayers to Marty Jannetty in the hopes that he is able to find a quick fix for his foot

Despite not being part of WWE for several decades, WWE fans have continued to follow Jannetty's career, since the star has continued to wrestle as part of several Indy promotions.

The former Intercontinental Champion has received a number of heartwarming comments on his Facebook page after sharing the photos and many sent prayers for him to get well soon or to note their concern that the injury has been able to reach this point.

Despite the images being horrific to look at, it is worth noting that Jannetty remained positive in his post.

Everyone at Sportskeeda hopes that Marty Jannetty gets well soon and is able to share photos of his foot when it has finally healed.

