Controversial former WWE champion would "smoke" Goldberg in a real-life fight, feels wrestling veteran

Goldberg is one of the most dominating superstars to have entered the WWE ring. However, wrestling veteran Freddie Prinze Jr. feels that the former Universal Champion would not be a match for Matt Riddle in a real-life fight.

Matt Riddle was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly five years before getting released from the company in 2023. Riddle criticized Goldberg for his limited in-ring ability back when he was with WWE, which did not sit well with the legend. The two crossed paths backstage at SummerSlam, where Riddle tried to pacify the situation. However, the powerhouse was not in the mood to reconcile.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. noted that Matt Riddle is trained in Jiu-Jitsu and would smoke Bill in a real fight.

"He would choke him out in under 60 seconds. It wouldn’t even take a minute. As someone who trains in Jiu Jitsu, and he’s better at Jiu Jitsu than I am, if we’re on the ground, you’re getting choked out, and it’s not taking long if you’re not trained. Matt Riddle would smoke Bill Goldberg in a real fight." [8:29 - 8:50]

Goldberg could soon return to WWE for his retirement match

Goldberg has not been in action since his match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. The 58-year-old revealed a few months ago that he would be returning to WWE soon for his retirement match, which is expected to take place this year.

The veteran was in the audience at Bad Blood 2024 along with his son, where he got into an altercation with Gunther. There are speculations that the Ring General could be Bill's final opponent, and the angle at Bad Blood was done to set up the match between the two.

Gunther recently lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso. However, he can reclaim the title in a few weeks as he is set to face the YEET Master on RAW after Money in the Bank.

