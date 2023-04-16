Controversial former WWE Superstar was originally set to be part of WrestleMania 34 match, according to Nia Jax

Perhaps the biggest moment of former WWE Superstar Nia Jax's career was when she won the WWE RAW Women's Championship from Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 back in 2018. According to the 38-year-old star, Enzo Amore was originally in talks of being the guest referee for the bout.

Nia Jax appeared in WWE earlier this year as the surprise 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She was eliminated from the battle royal after 11 of the remaining wrestlers in the ring took it upon themselves to team up and take her out.

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, Nia Jax touched on a wide array of topics, including her title match at WrestleMania 34. The former champion revealed that Enzo Amore's involvement in the angle was part of a larger storyline that ultimately did not pan out:

"Man, the Enzo stuff. Oh my gosh (Jax laughed). That was so much fun. It was supposed to go up until I won the title. He was supposed to be a part of that. So he and I had that little love triangle but Lexi (Alexa Bliss) was supposed to get in on that and he was supposed to be our guest ref at Mania. I mean, supposed to, obviously, things changed but that’s where that was supposed to go. Isn’t that crazy? And then obviously, things happened, he didn’t make it that far. Vince loved it. That was one of his favorite storylines. I don’t know if you remember, he put me on one of the 205 Live events. He loved that storyline. Oh my gosh and then he was like, ‘How do you feel about kissing him?’ I’m like, ‘Huh? If we need to. If that’s where we’re going.’" [21:20-22:09]

Will Nia Jax return to WWE after her one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble this year?

Nia Jax was released by WWE on November 4, 2021. Her final storyline was with Shayna Baszler. The duo held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship for 103 days, which included a successful title defense at WrestleMania 37.

When asked about wanting to wrestle again and a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion, Nia Jax had this to say:

"When I went back for the Rumble, even for that brief little moment, that adrenaline hit, the heart was pumping, the chills were going, I'm like 'Damn. I wish I was in there longer. I wish I had a full match.'" Nia Jax said. "You know, I'm the last person to know. Honestly. I've told you this, how many times did they tell me right before something happens, like Rumble, Survivor Series, even coming back for the Rumble, like, I'm the last person to know, so I couldn't tell you. I know people are like, give us some tea, I'm like, 'I don't know. They're gonna tell me last minute. That's probably what, may or may not happen, who knows?" [28:48-29:46]

Jax was one of the most successful female wrestlers on the WWE roster. It remains to be seen if the company will bring her back to full-time capacity.

