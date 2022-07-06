Controversial Indian actor KRK sends a message to Liv Morgan on Twitter

Indian actor Kamaal R. Khan has sent out a tweet addressed to Liv Morgan, following her SmackDown Women's Championship victory at Money In The Bank.

Morgan is currently having the time of her life after finally winning the gold at Money In The Bank 2022. The fan-favorite star has worked tirelessly for years on end as she has chased her dreams. The WWE Universe and a long list of wrestling personalities congratulated her on the big win.

Controversial Indian actor KRK recently penned a heartfelt message to Morgan on Twitter. He congratulated the champion on her victory and called her his "all-time favorite WWE Superstar."

"Hey @YaOnlyLivvOnce congratulations for winning the championship. You are my all time favourite WWE super star because you are too hot," KRK wrote in his tweet.

KRK @kamaalrkhan Hey @YaOnlyLivvOnce congratulations for winning the championship. You are my all time favourite WWE super star because you are too hot. Hey @YaOnlyLivvOnce congratulations for winning the championship. You are my all time favourite WWE super star because you are too hot.

Liv Morgan is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the current roster

Liv Morgan boasts millions of fans across top social media sites like Instagram and Twitter. She is one of the most beloved stars in the industry today. Her SmackDown title win at Money In The Bank was met with a mostly positive response from the WWE Universe.

Morgan played the role of an underdog for a long time before finally realizing her dream. Her victory came after she pinned Ronda Rousey, a former UFC fighter and WrestleMania headliner.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce I love being your Champion I love being your Champion 💙✨

As for KRK, he rose to fame and notoriety in 2008 when his movie Deshdrohi hit the big screen. The movie featured KRK in the lead role and was heavily panned by critics. KRK reviews movies on his YouTube channel and has more than a million subscribers. He also has five million followers on Twitter and usually makes news for his controversial takes on Bollywood stars and other celebrities.

It remains to be seen if Morgan will respond to KRK's praise on Twitter. A Twitter exchange between these two completely different personalities would certainly be a sight to behold.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far