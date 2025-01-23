Controversial star accuses Logan Paul of being controlled by WWE and UFC

Logan Paul has dedicated himself to being a full-time WWE Superstar. The social media juggernaut has found success in various industries but is now focusing on pro wrestling above anything else. Meanwhile, a controversial star with a troubled UFC history has leveled a questionable accusation at Paul, UFC, Triple H, and WWE.

The Maverick and Conor McGregor are two of the most contentious stars in combat sports. The former WWE US Champion and the three-time UFC champion are rumored to face off in an exhibition boxing match in India later this year for an alleged payday of $250 million. UFC CEO Dana White has teased something huge in the works, and Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor could be expedited as Logan is contracted to WWE and Conor is signed to UFC. This puts the two stars under TKO's banner.

The Maverick and The Notorious were among the stars who attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday in Washington, DC. Logan and Conor traveled around the city with Jake Paul and other friends and were featured in several segments on the social media star's vlog on YouTube. During an interaction between the two, McGregor asked Paul about their reported upcoming fight and accused the 29-year-old of being controlled by WWE and UFC.

"It's all sweet here, yeah? You kept your mouth shut; you did. I thought we were gonna get the fight going. You're very quiet... you're giving all this, 'Dana this; Dana that!' You're f**king controlled by WWE as well, bro," Conor McGregor said. [From 6:22 to 6:39]

The Ultimate Influencer hasn't competed in a boxing match since his DQ win over Dillon Danis in an October 2023 exhibition match. McGregor hasn't fought since suffering a broken lower tibia in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Logan Paul is set to appear on WWE RAW on Netflix next week

This past Monday, the Stamford-based promotion announced that Logan Paul would appear on next week's RAW, which will emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Paul appeared at the RAW on Netflix Kickoff event last month at WWE HQ in Stamford, where it was announced that he has been moved from SmackDown to RAW via the Transfer Window.

WWE has not confirmed when Logan Paul will wrestle again, but he's likely to be in action at the Royal Rumble on February 1. The YouTuber has not wrestled since dropping the United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for The Maverick in the coming weeks.

