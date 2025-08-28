Controversial star has patched up with Triple H after 7 years; claims he was offered a WWE return

A former WWE star recently revealed that he had reconciled with Triple H and had even heard rumors about possibly being invited back to the company. In a recent interview, Enzo Amore stated that one higher-up told him there was a place for him in the global juggernaut.

Amore is a controversial name who has been in the news in the past for things outside of the ring as much as inside of it. He was a part of WWE from 2012-2018, during which he earned considerable popularity, thanks to his tag team with AEW star Big Cass. Enzo Amore even became the Cruiserweight Champion in 2017, but it all came crashing down when he was fired in 2018 over some serious allegations.

Since then, Amore has wrestled on the indie circuit, while also dabbling in a music career. In a recent episode of Julian Dorey's podcast, the ex-WWE star confirmed that he had mended whatever his past differences were with Triple H.

"It’s weird, I don’t know, man... Like I said, I haven’t called them but I have a good relationship with... At least I mended the bridge, at least with the company, with the guy who runs the company, Triple H," Amore said. (H/T - ITR Wrestling)

Enzo Amore reveals he was once hinted at possibly being brought back by WWE

Furthermore, Amore revealed that a few years back, when he was more focused on his music career, an unnamed higher-up in WWE reached out to hint at him potentially being welcomed back by the company. However, he added that he chose not to pursue the opportunity as wrestling was not his priority back then.

"No, so what happens is... I think they might have... Bro, I can’t speak on their behalf, so, I have no f***ing idea what their feelings were on me, but let’s just say I know somebody in the company that works high in production, maybe, and wears a suit and tie, and at that time, he was reaching out to me, like, ‘Hey, you know I think that you know, maybe, there’s room for you to come back or whatever," added Amore.

Only time will tell what's in store for Enzo Amore in the future and if his cordial relationship with Triple H could result in his comeback.

