Controversial wrestling personality discusses the possibility of returning to WWE to work with CM Punk

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the possibility of him returning to the company to manage CM Punk.

Punk returned to WWE after nearly a decade-long hiatus at this year's Survivor Series: WarGames. Since then, The Best in the World has delivered some rousing promos on all three brands, and finally signed on to be an exclusive member of WWE RAW.

On a recent clip from the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that he would have loved to work with Punk if the stars aligned. However, he mentioned the WWE fanbase was too broad for his return to make a huge impact. Cornette detailed that some fans might still remember him, but their current audience was too mainstream.

"In the WWE, with that audience, that is so much larger, so much broader, so much more of the people that not only attend the TV tapings, but the shows on the road, having a more current view of the business, a more casual, however you want to describe it. Yes, a significant portion of them would look at me and go, 'Oh sh*t, he managed Yokozuna, the British Bulldog, Owen Hart and Vader. Or he did the RAW commentaries. What's he been doing in the past 20 some years.' It would not have the same cache with that audience which is broader and more general, more mainstream." [From 2:35 - 3:33]

CM Punk will return to in-ring action this week

WWE has announced that CM Punk will finally enter the ring against Dominik Mysterio. The match will take place at the Madison Square Garden on December 26 as part of the company's Holiday Tour.

The Best in the World will once again face the former NXT North American Champion on December 30 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

The Straightedge Superstar has already announced himself for the Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see how Punk fares against Dirty Dom who has been a workhorse for WWE over the past year.

