Controversial wrestling personality hails Triple H's booking over drastic gimmick change for 41-year-old WWE star

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently praised Triple H for booking LA Knight to main event status on SmackDown.

Knight has been gradually ascending to the top of the mountain in WWE. The Megastar recently rubbed shoulders with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and narrowly missed out on capturing the gold due to The Bloodline's shenanigans.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that the crowds have been in tune with Knight's promos just like they were with Stone Cold Steve Austin. He pointed out how Triple H has booked him to be a huge star from his ridiculous gimmick as Max Dupri.

"Now the fans are Yeah-ing him like they What-ed Austin, working with him. They're not What-ing him or Yeah-ing him to throw him off or because they're bored or it's the thing to do. They're working with him. He's got the cadence where it works, he's smart enough." Cornette continued, "Nine months ago, he was the head of the modeling agency. You mean to tell me that there is any doubt who the booker of the year is when Triple H has turned Max Dupri into LA Knight and Tony Khan has turned Edge into Adam Copeland." [From 1:30 - 2:35]

LA Knight had a match on WWE SmackDown

This week on the blue brand, LA Knight teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

The match was set up when Knight and KO showed up on the set of The Grayson Waller Effect. This confrontation led to an impromptu tag team matchup. In the final stages of the encounter, Owens dismantled Waller with a Stunner and The Megastar hit a BFT on Theory to pick up the victory.

Do you think LA Knight will eventually win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

