Controversial wrestling personality makes a bold prediction about Triple H's future in the WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Triple H's future with the company under the new TKO management.

Hunter currently leads the creative team in WWE as the Chief Content Officer. He took over the reins of the team after Vince McMahon stepped away. In fact, The Game has been credited with some of the great storytelling in the company over the last year and the rise of new stars such as LA Knight and Sami Zayn.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo, who is known for his controversial and fierce takes, claimed that in about a year, Triple H would be out of the company. He mentioned that the new management would gradually get rid of each and every member of the Vince McMahon regime backstage, including Hunter.

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction. One year from now when you and I are doing this show, anybody in management that was of the Vince McMahon regime, they are all going to be gone including Triple H. Every single one of that old guard, a year from now they will be gone." [From 16:24 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Vince Russo feels Triple H and The Rock still have some issues

During the show, Russo mentioned that Dwayne Johnson would also be bringing in writers from his team, including former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.

He also pointed out that Triple H and The Rock did not get along during the Attitude Era. He felt that there could still be some personal beef between the two, which could play out now that Dwayne is part of the TKO Board of Directors.

"Rock is already bringing in Gewirtz and his writing team to write this story. People forget this bro, when I was working there during the Attitude Era, these two did not get along. So, if you've got Rock sitting on the board now, he's buddies with Ari, he's got a long history with Nick Khan. They've already trashed the plan that Triple H set up for an entire year. This is the beginning of the end." [From 15:48 onwards]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how the power structure works in WWE now that The Rock also has power and influence backstage.

Do you think Hunter will be out of the company in a year? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet:

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE