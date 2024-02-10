The WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is done and everyone has moved on from it at this time. Cody Rhodes won it and thanks to that win, he will now be challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL for the gold. However, it turns out that there was another superstar who was seemingly never eliminated from the Rumble match.

Carlito was a part of the Rumble and was thrown off the apron by Bobby Lashley.

However, a social media user showed the major botch by the company which proved that Carlito was never actually eliminated from the Royal Rumble.

He showed the video where Carlito was hit by Karrion Kross and then rolled out onto the apron under the ropes. Lashley soon entered the ring after that. He went on a rampage taking everyone out.

During this whole time, Carlito was still on the apron, having gone out under the ropes. Lashley turned to see Kross and charged at him, but missed him, knocking Carlito off the apron. It was ruled an elimination and the LWO star's night at the Rumble was done.

However, the reality was that he never went over the top rope and thus was never truly eliminated from the match. So, at this time, it appears that he has still not been eliminated from the Rumble along with Cody Rhodes. The video from user @RhodesKotaEra can be seen below.

Expand Tweet

WWE and Triple H are unlikely to address the Royal Rumble botch

Currently, the company has a proper story with The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes set up for WrestleMania XL, thanks to the Royal Rumble, with Triple H playing a part as well after the recent press event.

Although Carlito's elimination was clearly a botch, it's an unfortunate situation that's not likely to be addressed, and fans will have to wait and see if they ever bring it up later and make it a part of Carlito's character's story inside WWE.

What did you think of the botch? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE