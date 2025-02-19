Controversial WWE star who recently 'assaulted' Shawn Michaels and Ava defends The Rock's daughter backstage; gets thrown into major match

A controversial WWE star defended Ava backstage tonight. However, he then got himself into a major match.

In recent months, Eddy Thorpe has undergone a change in character. He has been vocal about the lack of opportunities he has received. He was also involved in a backstage segment with Ava when he was shoved into her.

Eddy Thorpe has used underhanded tactics to get into the NXT Championship picture. On the December 17, 2024, episode of NXT, he competed against Trick Williams for the top title. The match ended in a controversial double pin, which resulted in Trick retaining his title. Thorpe was visibly frustrated about the outcome and shoved Shawn Michaels, who had come out to diffuse the situation.

Thorpe got another shot at the NXT Title at New Year's Evil 2025 but came up short. However, Eddy was still not done with Trick Williams, and he challenged him to a Strap match at Vengeance Day 2025.

After defeating Trick Williams at the event, Eddy was backstage with Ava tonight, talking about his win. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors interrupted them, who invited the NXT General Manager to their party. Eddy told them they couldn't invite The Rock's daughter to their party.

Kale and Uriah also invited Eddy to DJ at their party. However, he turned them down and even insulted Andre Chase. As a result, Kale and Uriah volunteered Andre Chase to compete in a match against Thorpe tonight.

It will be interesting to see if Andre Chase will be able to pick up the win against Eddy Thorpe tonight.

