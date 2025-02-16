Controversial WWE star who recently assaulted Shawn Michaels picks up first PLE win; beats former champion

A controversial WWE star just picked up his first PLE win. This star recently attacked Shawn Michaels.

In recent weeks, Eddy Thorpe has changed character due to frustration with being overlooked by management. He inserted himself into the NXT title picture by faking a backstage assault. On the December 17 episode of WWE NXT, he faced Trick Williams for the title. However, Trick retained the championship after a double pin.

Eddy Thorpe was visibly frustrated with the outcome, and he shoved Shawn Michaels, who came out to diffuse the situation. He got another title match at New Year's Evil 2025 but lost again to Oba Femi, who became the new NXT Champion. While Trick was busy trying to get a rematch against Oba Femi, Eddy Thorpe used this distraction to target the former NXT Champion.

Thorpe challenged Trick Williams to a strap match this week on WWE NXT, which the latter accepted. During the match, both men took each other to the limit. They used the strap as a weapon whenever possible, and it became the deciding factor during the match's closing moments when Thorpe used it to deliver a low blow to Trick. Thorpe managed to pin Williams to secure his first win at a Premium Live Event.

It will be interesting to see if Eddy Thorpe will find himself back in the NXT Title picture after tonight's win.

