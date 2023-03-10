Controversial WWE Superstar claims there’s a conspiracy going on in NXT

There appears to be a lot of conspiracies going on in professional wrestling as of late, and the latest might be happening down in WWE's third brand.

NXT has seen many changes over the last few years, and Grayson Waller doesn't seem to be on board with many of these changes.

Waller has gone out of his way in recent months to blame Shawn Michaels for the reasons he has come up short in important title matches as of late.

Grayson Waller has once again taken to social media to air his grievances against the developmental brand's Creative Head. This time pointing to an interview between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes earlier this week on the show. Tweeting out:

"'No one is holding you back Grayson, everyone has the same opportunities' Bron and Melo - ' Remember that meeting with Hunter and Shawn when they said we were the two guys' *four rolling on the floor laughing emojis*," Grayson Waller tweeted.

Johnny Gargano will face Grayson Waller at NXT Stand and Deliver

This week on The Grayson Waller Effect, Waller confronted Shawn Michaels and tried to lure him into a match against him at Stand and Deliver next month.

Waller's plans backfired on him, however, and he will now face the returning Johnny Gargano at Stand and Deliver instead.

Gargano's last appearance on NXT ended with him being attacked and laid out by Waller, so fans can expect the entire story to come full circle next month at Stand and Deliver.

Will Johnny Wrestling get his long-awaited revenge on Grayson Waller at Stand and Deliver? We'll find out soon enough.

