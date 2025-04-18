Controversial WWE tag team crashes WrestleMania event

The WWE Universe has invaded Las Vegas. Thousands of wrestling fans from around the world are currently navigating WrestleMania 41 Week, and things are hectic—and not without controversy. A major WWE event held this afternoon was crashed by a familiar duo, and at least some fans and colleagues have had enough.

The New Day is looking to become 13-time Tag Team Champions in Sin City this weekend. Night One of WrestleMania 41 will see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. Kingston and Woods have made many new enemies in recent months after disrespecting Big E and booting him from the group during their 10th anniversary celebration.

Mr. 24/7 and Mr. Steal Ya Girl brought their heel antics to WrestleMania Week, and they have seemingly turned up the nonsense. Today's WrestleMania Kickoff event held near the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was crashed by The New Day. Hosts Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were annoyed as Kingston and Woods taunted WWE fans, and eventually had their mic cut. The disrespect included a rant on how Erik and Ivar will be dethroned at WrestleMania tomorrow.

The New Day defeated The War Raiders by DQ on the April 7 RAW. This was a rematch of Erik and Ivar's non-title win over Kofi and Xavier in Saudi Arabia last November.

