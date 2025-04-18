Controversial WWE tag team crashes WrestleMania event

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 18, 2025 22:22 GMT
Xavier Woods taunts the WWE Universe in England
Xavier Woods taunts the WWE Universe in England (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

The WWE Universe has invaded Las Vegas. Thousands of wrestling fans from around the world are currently navigating WrestleMania 41 Week, and things are hectic—and not without controversy. A major WWE event held this afternoon was crashed by a familiar duo, and at least some fans and colleagues have had enough.

The New Day is looking to become 13-time Tag Team Champions in Sin City this weekend. Night One of WrestleMania 41 will see Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. Kingston and Woods have made many new enemies in recent months after disrespecting Big E and booting him from the group during their 10th anniversary celebration.

Mr. 24/7 and Mr. Steal Ya Girl brought their heel antics to WrestleMania Week, and they have seemingly turned up the nonsense. Today's WrestleMania Kickoff event held near the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was crashed by The New Day. Hosts Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were annoyed as Kingston and Woods taunted WWE fans, and eventually had their mic cut. The disrespect included a rant on how Erik and Ivar will be dethroned at WrestleMania tomorrow.

The New Day defeated The War Raiders by DQ on the April 7 RAW. This was a rematch of Erik and Ivar's non-title win over Kofi and Xavier in Saudi Arabia last November.

Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

