Controversy involving Stephanie Vaquer! Outside interference produces no DQ finish to major WWE match

Stephanie Vaquer's match tonight on NXT had a controversial finish. In a rare instance, outside interference didn't result in a DQ finish.

Stephanie Vaquer made her NXT debut in October 2024 when she faced Wren Sinclair. Since then, she has made a lasting impression with notable wins over Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Fallon Henley, and many more. Now, Vaquer is in pursuit of her first title in the WWE.

Over the last couple of weeks, she has made it clear that she wants a shot at the NXT Women's North American Championship. She will now face Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day 2025. Ahead of this major title bout, Stephanie faced off against Jacy Jayne tonight on NXT.

Both women put on a hard-fought battle that brought the crowd to life. Jacy Jayne tried her best to win. However, the finish of the match raised a lot of eyebrows. Toward the end, Stephanie went for a pinfall on Jacy when Jazmyn Nyx entered the ring and broke up the fall. This should've caused a DQ finish. However, the referee didn't call for the bell, and the match continued. Stephanie attacked Jazmyn and then hit her signature move on Jacy to win the match.

It will be interesting to see if Stephanie Vaquer can win her first title at NXT Vengeance Day 2025.

