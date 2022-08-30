Controversy surrounding the crowning of new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW 

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions last night on RAW after Aliyah was able to roll up Dakota Kai for the three count.

While many fans were shocked at the outcome of the match since there was a strong belief that Kai and IYO SKY would win, it was later revealed that the win possibly wasn't legal.

As seen in the video below, Kai can be seen shouting that she wasn't legal when the pin took place, since she was never tagged into the match.

It's unclear if this is part of a storyline to ensure that there is a rematch for the titles with Sky and Kai to come out on top this time around, or if Kai was unable to kick out in time and hoped that the referee would reverse his decision.

This isn't the first time the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been surrounded by controversy

The Women's Tag Team Championships have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months after Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the company back in May and left their Championships behind.

The two women were later stripped of the titles and it took WWE several months to make a decision regarding the direction of the Championships, which were only unveiled in 2019.

Whilst there have been positive talks between WWE, Sasha Banks, and Naomi in recent weeks, and reports suggest that they have been added back to the internal roster, the duo are yet to return to TV.

Rumors suggested that their return could have taken place as early as last night on RAW, but that didn't happen.

Do you think Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah deserve to be Champions? Have your say in the comments section below...

