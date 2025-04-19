Cora Jade breaks silence; lashes out at major WWE name

Cora Jade hasn't been able to catch a break since returning to WWE, and things have worsened heading into WrestleMania 41. Today, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion broke silence and lashed out at Roxanne Perez for her actions.

Last year, Cora Jade returned to the developmental brand and aligned with Roxanne Perez, where she assisted her in retaining the NXT Women's Championship in a match against Giulia. However, the two couldn't remain on the same page, as Jade attacked Perez with a kendo stick in the coming months.

Today, the two teamed up in a Fatal Four-Way elimination tag team match at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. After eliminating Meta-Girls, Perez quietly walked away from the match and left Jade alone to get pinned by Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin, who eventually won the match.

Later, Cora Jade broke the silence and addressed Roxanne Perez's walkout from their match. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion lashed out at The Prodigy and called her names as she questioned why she left her in the middle of the match.

"Alright I’m done with your a*s wtf is wrong w you?!?!!" @roxanne_wwe," she wrote.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the former champions on the developmental brand.

