Cora Jade calls back to iconic WCW spot on NXT 2.0

On this week's episode, NXT Superstar Cora Jade paid homage to the iconic World Championship Wrestling segment.

Jade recently won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside her former best friend Roxanne Perez. The two women defeated Toxic Attraction for the belts, before Perez decided to chase the NXT Women's singles title too. This prompted Cora Jade to attack her twice on last week's show, once in secret in the parking lot, and once in a full-blown betrayal during Perez' title match with Mandy Rose.

On the latest edition of NXT, Jade took the mic and explained her actions against Perez. Jade claimed that Roxanne had merely been using her to get to NXT, and that their friendship had been a lie. She bragged about her achievements on the brand, and accused Perez of trying to outshine her. She then called Perez a "selfish b**ch," wishing that she'd betrayed her sooner.

At the end of the promo, Jade took her NXT Women's Tag Title from around her waist and dropped it in a nearby trash can. This is a call-back to a legendary WCW Nitro spot, in which Madusa, who had jumped ship from WWE as their Women's Champion, dumped the belt in a trash can on live TV.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. You can read more about Cora Jade by clicking right here.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far