Cora Jade defeats former champion on WWE NXT Heatwave

Cora Jade collided with her former tag team partner Roxanne Perez on this week's special edition of NXT Heatwave.

The two stars began feuding several weeks ago after Jade turned on Perez during the latter's NXT Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose, turning heel in the process. The duo were the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at the time.

Cora explained her actions by stating that Roxanne used her, as they were close friends for a long time. She proceeded to throw one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in the trash.

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez faced each other for the first time in a one-on-one match at NXT Heatwave. The latter didn't waste any time by going after her former partner before the bell even rang.

Perez delivered multiple suicide dives onto Jade on the outside. Towards the end of the bout, Cora grabbed her signature kendo stick and tried to strike Roxanne with it, but she managed to dodge it.

Perez then grabbed the kendo stick and it looked like she was going to use it, but dropped it on the mat. Cora Jade capitalized by slamming her onto the stick to emerge victorious.

