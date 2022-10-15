Create

Cora Jade to face major SmackDown star on WWE NXT

By Israel Lutete
Modified Oct 15, 2022 09:11 AM IST
Cora Jade
Cora Jade's opponent for NXT has been confirmed

Roxanne Perez has officially picked Raquel Rodriguez as Cora Jade's opponent for next week's NXT on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Jade is scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW to select Roxanne's opponent as part of the Pick Their Poison stipulation. The two stars have been involved in a feud since Cora turned on the latter during her NXT Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose.

Hey @CoraJadeWWE, your opponent has been selected by @roxanne_wwe ... and it's @RaquelWWE!However, @itsBayleyWWE has something to say about that.#SmackDown https://t.co/958lPj2a5E

They were the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, and the titles had to be vacated. The duo are currently scheduled to collide at the Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event in a Weapons Wild Match. The event will take place on Saturday, October 22.

Other matches slated for the event include Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh in a triple threat match for the NXT Championship and Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the NXT Women's Title. Julius Creed will take on Damon Kemp in an Ambulance match.

Lastly, Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer will be contested in a Ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

Who will @CoraJadeWWE select? 🤔 https://t.co/ui7p2fwjLT

Cora Jade has defeated Roxanne Perez in the past, and it'll be interesting to see whether she will do the same at Halloween Havoc.

Who do you think will win between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez? Sound off in the comments below!

