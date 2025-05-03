Cora Jade reveals new name after unexpected WWE release

Cora Jade has changed her name on her social media handles following her WWE release. Jade was one of several stars released by the Stamford-based promotion tonight.

WWE releases a bunch of talents every year, with most stars being the ones the company hasn't used much on TV. Tonight, the company released several major names, including Cora Jade.

Shortly after, Cora Jade made a big change to her social media. The young gun has changed her in-ring name to the one she used before she made it to WWE: Elayna Black.

Jade's goal was to become the NXT Women's Champion. Back in 2022, she spoke about it in an interview with PWInsider.

“I feel like I have a very big list of goals, like growing up, I had notebooks full of bucket list things I wanted, you know, all the typical things you know, be in the game, have a documentary, have merch, like wrestle at Wrestlemania, all those typical things I feel are just very obvious, but my number one main goal, I feel in the next year, is definitely becoming the next NXT Women’s Champion." [H/T - 411Mania]

Unfortunately, Jade never held the coveted belt. Her fans would love to see her back in WWE somewhere down the line and realize her dream of becoming NXT Women's Champion.

