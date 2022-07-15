"Free of the dead weight" - Cora Jade takes a brutal dig at WWE Superstar after her surprise heel turn

Current NXT Women's tag team champion Cora Jade recently took an indirect shot at her tag team partner Roxanne Perez after betraying her on this week's episode of NXT 2.0.

During the NXT Women's Championship match between Perez and Mandy Rose, Jade hit her tag team partner with the NXT Women's Tag Team Title, allowing the champion to retain.

Prior to the championship match, the 20-year-old was attacked in the parking lot and was unsure if she would be able to compete. Taking advantage of the situation, Jade hinted at replacing her partner later that night.

Following her actions, Jade took to Twitter to make a bold statement. She even mentioned that she feels free after betraying Roxanne.

"Woke up grateful to be the best woman on the @WWENXT roster and to be free of the dead weight I had next to me."

Cora Jade 🛹 @CoraJadeWWE Woke up grateful to be the best woman on the @WWENXT roster and to be free of the dead weight I had next to me Woke up grateful to be the best woman on the @WWENXT roster and to be free of the dead weight I had next to me ☺️

The WWE Universe had an interesting reaction to Cora Jade's recent tweet

While some fans appreciated Jade for switching to a completely new character, others seemed a little critical of her current issues with Roxanne Perez.

Here are some of the interesting tweets below:

Jade and Perez recently dethroned Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of The Toxic Attraction to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, what Jade did afterward was quite shocking, to say the least.

Following her actions during the main event, the 21-year-old took to Twitter to break her silence about the same. She wrote:

"It's always been about me."

Perez reacted to her partner's betrayal. Taking to Twitter, she sent out a heart breaking message, as she wrote:

"Logging off & crying tonight goodbye."

roxanne @roxanne_wwe Logging off & crying tonight goodbye Logging off & crying tonight goodbye

It would now be interesting to see how Perez and Jade co-exist given they are still the reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

