Cora Jade upset at former WWE champion following incident at recent show: "I just need some space"

Cora Jade was not happy following Tuesday's episode of NXT at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Jade was pinned during the show's opening match and then had an incident with her best friend Roxanne Perez backstage.

To open Tuesday's show, NXT Women's Champion Giulia teamed up with Bayley to take on Perez and Jade. At the end of a back-and-forth matchup, The Role Model showed how its done by pinning The Sorceress of Sin after an elbow drop from the top rope.

The besties then confronted NXT general manager Ava about her plans for Giulia at Vengeance Day 2025. Perez threw Jade under the bus by pointing out that she was pinned before Ava announced a Triple Threat match for the NXT Women's Championship.

After Cora Jade walked out on Roxanne Perez, the two-time NXT Women's Champion asked her best friend if she was mad. Jade didn't directly answer the question, but she seemingly wanted some space after another loss.

"I just need some space," Jade tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if the best friends are heading toward another breakup. It's not the first time Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez are at odds with each other. Jade, who is looking to win gold in 2025, is frustrated about her recent losses.

Cora Jade has set her sights on Masha Slamovich's TNA Knockouts Title

After enduring inactivity and injuries for almost two years, Cora Jade wants to add gold to her resume. Jade recently confronted TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich following the announcement of WWE and TNA Wrestling's official multi-year partnership.

The Sorceress of Sin took it to the next level when she cost Slamovich her match on last week's TNA iMPACT. Speaking to Busted Open After Dark, Jade confirmed her intentions to take the TNA Knockouts Championship to NXT.

"I said that title is going to be mine. That TNA Knockouts Title is coming to me. I keep seeing all these things online and everyone thinks that I can’t hang with Masha because she is big and strong, and she is, she is one hell of a talented competitor. I’ve seen her hardcore matches. I've seen her have all types of matches," Jade said. [H/T: Fightful]

TNA's next big event is Sacrifice on March 14, so it could be the place where Cora Jade takes on Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship. But due to TNA's partnership with WWE, it could also happen on NXT in the near future.

