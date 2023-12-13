Cora Jade wins her first WWE match in 140 days by defeating current champion; Nikkita Lyons makes a big mistake

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Cora Jade made her in-ring return in a tag team match where she teamed up with Blair Davenport to take on Nikkita Lyons and Lyra Valkyria.

The show kicked off with a brawl between the four stars, which led to the match. Jade made a surprise return at NXT Deadline last Saturday, where she attacked Lyra Valkyria on the entranceway.

The current NXT Women's Champion started things off in the ring with Davenport. Nikkita Lyons tagged in and took down Cora with a bodyslam. She hit a few punches and kicks but a distraction from Blair led to Lyons getting blindsided. Blair Davenport tagged in and took down Lyons with a neckbreaker.

After the commercial break, Lyra Valkyria tagged in and made her comeback. She hit Blair with a fisherman suplex and a dropkick while the latter was at ringside. Tatum Paxley appeared from the crowd, caressing herself with a feather, causing a distraction to the champion. Cora Jade hit Nikkita Lyons with a running forearm but she was taken out by Lyra.

Blair hit Valkyria with a Falcon's Arrow for a two-count. She then hit her with the V-Trigger, which kept the champion down. Nikki Lyons pulled Blair out of the ring and nailed her on the announce table. Cora Jade, who was legal, then pinned Lyra Valkyria to win the match for her team. Lyons then realized the big mistake she made.

