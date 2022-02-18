Corey Graves accidentally sends a private message to his boss

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently had an embarrassing day at the office when trying to send a goodnight text to his partner.

"The Savior of Misbehavior" has been working as an announcer with WWE since issues with concussions forced his in-ring retirement in 2014. Graves transitioned straight into an analyst and commentary role on NXT. Since his call-up to the main roster, Graves has been a regular fixture of the commentary teams on both SmackDown and RAW.

Graves is in a relationship with current WWE Superstar and Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella. He recently ran into trouble when trying to send her a goodnight text.

In a tweet posted by Graves, he explained that he accidentally sent the sweet nothings to his boss instead thanks to jet lag.

Jet lag is real. If you wanna know how my day is going, I just sent a "lovey dovey" goodnight text for @CarmellaWWE …to my boss.

There is no confirmation that the boss in question is Vince McMahon or another WWE official. Nevertheless, fans will doubtless feel some second-hand embarrassment for Graves.

Corey Graves was a former Tag Team Champion in WWE NXT

In 2013, Corey Graves began teaming with Adrian Neville, now known as PAC in All Elite Wrestling.

The two became a fixture in the NXT tag division, and during their feud with The Wyatt Family, they earned their shot at the gold. Graves and Neville beat Luke Harper and Erick Rowan to capture the titles and later lost it to The Ascension (Konor & Viktor).

Though rumors of Graves' in-ring return have circulated recently, WWE or the man himself has yet to confirm them.

