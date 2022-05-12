"You can't win them all." - Corey Graves addresses controversy with WWE Superstar

WWE commentator Corey Graves has addressed the controversy he faced surrounding Dana Brroke during an interview with WrestleTalk.

Graves has been behind WWE's commentary table since 2014, when he took to the NXT's announcement booth after injuries ended his wrestling career. Corey adapted well to the new role, and has served as a color commentator on both RAW and SmackDown. His outspokenness during the commentary caused controversy, surrounding Dana Brooke, who is currently working on the 24/7 Championship program with Tamina, R-Truth, and Akira Tozawa.

Corey was accused of "burying" Brooke in commentary during a match back in October 2021, when he made comments about her in-ring ability. However, the Savior of Misbehavior has hit back at the naysayers, insistent that people will over analyse any little piece of negativity, and that he was trying to paint Brooke as a sympathetic underdog.

"I think people latch on to any bit of negativity, it’s not just a wrestling problem it’s a societal problem, in that particular instance (with Dana Brooke) I was trying to paint her as this underdog, she hasn’t been winning. It’s weird because our fans are so passionate that if you don’t acknowledge history they get mad at you." He said

He also claimed that if WWE wasn't worried about his comments, then he wasn't either.

"If you acknowledge the situation that may not be becoming of the person you’re describing, that’s somehow bad too. You can’t win them all. I’ve learned that people are going to be upset, and at the end of the day if the guys signing the cheques aren’t worried about it then I don’t need to be either.” he added

What has Corey Graves been up to outside the commentary table?

Corey Graves recently took some time away from WWE's commentary booth to marry his real-life partner and fellow WWE Superstar, Carmela.

The pair have been dating since 2019 and tied the knot on April 7th 2022, shortly following WrestleMania 38. Both were featured on the show.

The two are also the subjects of the Corey & Carmela reality series, uploaded to WWE's YouTube Channel.

