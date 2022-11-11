Corey Graves admits to being "wrong" about popular WWE Superstar

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently mentioned that he was wrong about Logan Paul making it big in WWE as a babyface.

The YouTube sensation went to war with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last week. His performance was so impressive that several fans started cheering for him. Paul gave it his everything in the ring and at times, looked threateningly close to taking the titles away from the champion.

On the latest episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves stated that Logan Paul could become the biggest babyface in the company on the back of his recent performance.

"Logan Paul is already a star in his own right. I believe my prediction is that the next time we see Logan Paul in a WWE ring for any reason, we're still waiting on his injury update, could be six weeks, could be eight weeks, could be eight months, I'm not entirely sure. But the next time we see Logan Paul, and we will see him, he's under WWE contract, I think we've got a mega-good guy, babyface on our hands. Going back months, I didn't think there was any money. I didn't think it could be done."

Graves conceded that he was wrong when he predicted that Paul would be the biggest heel in the company.

"I predicted Logan Paul succeeds as the biggest villain we have. That was my prediction. I hate saying it because it doesn't happen often, I was wrong." [From 8:38 - 9:24]

Logan Paul suffered a knee injury during WWE Crown Jewel

Given that the main event of Crown Jewel was the biggest match of his life, Paul put on a stellar show. He kept on fighting despite suffering a knee injury during the match.

After the encounter, the 27-year-old took to social media to inform fans that he had a torn meniscus, torn MCL, and probably a torn ACL as well.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

However, there is no official word on the severity of the injury or how long before we see Logan back inside the squared circle.

Do you think Logan Paul could be a babyface for the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes