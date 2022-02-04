"He may not be the odds-on favorite" - Corey Graves picks the dark horse for the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber

WWE announcer Corey Graves believes that Austin Theory is the dark horse in the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber.

This week on RAW, Theory punched his ticket to the Elimination Chamber with an impressive performance against Kevin Owens. After a hard-fought bout, Theory hit the ATL on the former WWE Universal Champion to pick up the win.

On the latest episode of After the Bell podcast, Graves noted that Austin Theory has been very impressive since he burst onto the scene. He compared the up-and-comer to Brock Lesnar back in the day.

"We've talked about how impressive Austin Theory has been. It's been a long time, arguably since Brock Lesnar, that somebody has burst on the scene and made such a huge impact in a short period of time."

Graves then suggested that Theory could be the dark horse in the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber.

"What if we head to Saudi Arabia for the Elimination Chamber and Austin Theory wins the WWE Championship? He may be a dark horse, he may not be the odds-on favorite of how things look to be. But it's not out of the realm of possibility. The Universe is throwing curveballs left, right and center." (from 15:04 onwards)

Corey Graves believes the Elimination Chamber will be a stacked premium live event

On the same podcast, Corey Graves shared his belief that Elimination Chamber will be one of the biggest premium live events for WWE this year.

The WWE announcer detailed that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley would be an amazing match on its own. But with the addition of AJ Styles, Riddle, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory, the title bout has become even more interesting and unpredictable.

The event will also feature a dream match where WWE Hall of Famer Lita will face Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks will defend her RAW Women's Championship in this first-time clash between the two stars.

Are you looking forward to WWE Elimination Chamber? Sound off below.

