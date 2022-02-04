"I was cringing each and every time" - Corey Graves opens up on Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Corey Graves recently shared his honest opinion on the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at the Royal Rumble.

The two behemoths went to war at the premium live event last weekend. In the end, Roman Reigns cost Brock Lesnar the bout. The Tribal Chief struck the Beast with the WWE Championship. Lashley subsequently pinned Lesnar to win the title and kick off his second reign with the gold.

Graves spoke about the hard-hitting affair this week on his After the Bell podcast. He stated that it was hard to see the two men bashing each other in the ring. The WWE commentator also mentioned that he did not have the stomach to see Lashley taking several German Suplexes at the hands of Lesnar.

"In my opinion, it did not disappoint," said Graves. "However, it didn't satiate my need. What we saw for a brief period of time was Bobby and Brock living up to the hype - two big badasses. Watching Brock Lesnar German Suplex Bobby Lashley on his neck about 11 times was hard to watch. I was cringing each and every time. But Bobby kept getting back up, and we were like, okay here we go. This is a throwdown." (From 12:27 onwards)

Given the way Reigns' interference influenced the outcome, many fans are hoping to see Lesnar and Lashley face off again at some point soon. Time will tell whether the powerhouses face off again.

Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania

After Brock Lesnar lost his title, he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at number 30 and went on to win the battle royale. This week on RAW, Lesnar came down to the ring to announce that he will be facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Lesnar also congratulated Lashley on his victory at the Rumble and demanded a rematch. Though MVP declined the challenge on behalf of The All Mighty, Lesnar still managed to get a shot at the gold. He'll compete in the Elimination Chamber match that will feature five other superstars, including WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

What did you think about the match between Lesnar and Lashley? Sound off below.

