"He's the world's best wrestler" - Corey Graves calls SmackDown Superstar the best in the world

WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves has spoken about SmackDown Superstar Cesaro and how he is the world's best wrestler.

On the After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves spoke about Cesaro and how he is "getting the love" he deserves in WWE. Graves and fellow host Vic Joseph spoke about Cesaro's Talking Smack promo, following which Graves called Cesaro the world's best wrestler.

"That was the guy that I've known, that so many of us in the locker room have gone up and down the road for years, that's the guy that we know. And for some reason, Cesaro is the guy that's not translated to megastardom in WWE because that's not his strong suit. He's not an entertaining, captivating orator. He's the world's best wrestler. Period, point blank. It's finally gotten to the point where he's realized that's all he's ever going to be: the world's best wrestler. I don't say that to diminish it or make it less important. That is who Cesaro is. That is what he brings to the table. He is pound-for-pound, the strongest man in WWE. That's not a tag line we say, I legitimately think it's probably true, and the guy is a wizard bell-to-bell."

Do yourself a favor and watch Cesaro cut the promo of his life on #TalkingSmack this week. pic.twitter.com/kxJT8O9obX — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 13, 2021

Corey Graves said he was happy that Cesaro was getting the opportunities he deserves now and hoped the 40-year-old's current run is the spark that takes him to the top of the card.

Corey Graves opens up on how Cesaro is backstage

Corey Graves also touched upon how Cesaro is as a person behind the scenes and spoke glowingly about the SmackDown Superstar.

"He is an amazing human being, behind the scenes. One of my favorite people in the locker room. We've picked each other up, we've both commiserated about things, when things are bad, we've celebrated when things are good. I'm, honest to god in my soul, happy, and I'm hoping that this is the spark that Cesaro needs to take it to the top of the card and become a main event player in the WWE."

At this weekend's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Cesaro will be one of six men in the Elimination Chamber match, with the winner facing Roman Reigns later in the night.

Best wrestler in the universe. https://t.co/VXImdCFvjk — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) February 13, 2021

