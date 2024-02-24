Corey Graves calls out WWE 2K for giving ex-Universal Champion an 87 rating

Corey Graves may have rightfully called out WWE 2K for giving an ex-Universal Champion an 87 rating. During the Elimination Chamber 2024 show, he made a comment taking a shot at WWE 2K.

It was while The Judgment Day were making their entrance to the stadium to face the New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. Three of the male members of The Judgment Day came out as Finn Balor and Damian Priest were going to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Referring to Finn Balor, Corey Graves stated that one would think WWE2K would give Finn Balor a higher rating than 87, considering he is a former Universal Champion.

Expand Tweet

In comparison, superstars like Jey Uso, Logan Paul, and Gunther are 90, while LA Knight has a rating of 88. Sami Zayn is tied with Finn Balor at 87, while AJ Styles is a surprising 85.

When Finn Balor first found out about the rating, he wasn't surprised and criticized 2K for not changing his rating from WWE 2K23. Corey Graves seemed to echo that sentiment. Balor also stated in his reaction that 2K didn't take into account the fact that he won the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Expand Tweet

An 87 rating isn't bad, considering that Damian Priest is 86, Dominik Mysterio is 83, and JD McDonagh is 71. Rhea Ripley is the highest-rated by far at 96.