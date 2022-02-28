"I love what i am doing now" - Corey Graves responds to being medically cleared to return to ring 

Current member of the RAW commentary team Corey Graves has confirmed reports that he is now medically cleared and could compete in a WWE ring again.

Despite being allowed to wrestle in front of fans again, Graves is on the fence about whether he wants to return to the ring or continue to excel as an announcer.

Whilst promoting their new reality show 'Corey and Carmella', Graves spoke to Chris Van Vliet, where the former NXT Tag Team Champion confirmed reports of his possible comeback.

"It is factual, the news for some reason took about eight months to break, which I'm sort of proud of, and a little bit surprised in this day and age that I wasn't necessarily hiding it from anybody, It was just not something I was bringing to the forefront because I didn't want everybody to go. 'Oh my god, Graves is making a comeback' because to our previous conversation, I love what I'm doing now, but there is a part of me that would just love that gratification." Graves said. From (13:33 to 13:54)

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2013: Adrian Neville and Corey Graves defeated Erick Rowan and Luke Harper to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. #OnThisDay in 2013: Adrian Neville and Corey Graves defeated Erick Rowan and Luke Harper to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. https://t.co/VVI6ZjxoQV

Along with former WWE Superstar Neville (a.k.a Pac), Graves captured NXT gold in 2013.

Are you excited at the thought of Corey Graves returning to the ring? or would you like to see him remain as a commentator? Let us know in the comments section below.

Corey Graves and Carmella are expecting some negative reactions to their reality show

Corey Graves @WWEGraves



#coreyandcarmella Uh oh, @CarmellaWWE , the anime character people are being mean again on Twitter. I guess we should cancel the show and probably break up just to be safe. Uh oh, @CarmellaWWE, the anime character people are being mean again on Twitter. I guess we should cancel the show and probably break up just to be safe.#coreyandcarmella https://t.co/1PYDwyPVs2

Since announcing their relationship to the world, both Carmella and Corey Graves have faced some backlash from wrestling fans online.

With their new reality show about to air on YouTube, the couple spoke to Erik Beaston from Bleacher Report about the fan reaction to the show being announced.

"When we dropped the trailer, there was about 50-50. Half were saying, "This is going to be cool and exciting" and the other half were going, "No one wants this." What the irony is, the people that hate it the most will usually check it out just to hate on it, and if that's the case, then cool. Watch it to hate it. You can send me a mean tweet. Just keep racking up those numbers." said Graves. H/T Bleacher Report

Despite some negative reactions from a small part of the internet, WWE's newest power couple has remained strong in the face of adversity.

When using quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh