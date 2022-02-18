Corey Graves and Carmella announce upcoming YouTube series 

WWE analyst Corey Graves and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Carmella took to Twitter to announce their upcoming YouTube series.

Corey Graves and Carmella announced their engagement in October last year, after two years of dating. The former Ms. Money in The Bank was previously in a relationship with Big Cass, while Graves has three children with ex-wife Amy Schneider.

The couple appeared on the latest episode of “Bare With Us” where Graves explained that the project is going to happen in conjunction with WWE.

“It is in conjunction with WWE, full story, full disclosure as we like to do here on the show,'' said Graves. This has been a project that has been in the works since the infancy of this podcast. It happened right away. We got contacted by our good friends now at a company called Glass Entertainment.” (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Carmella further stated that the company called Glass Entertainment contacted her publicist after watching their podcast.

“They contacted my publicist. They saw our podcast. I don’t even know where they saw it. They saw a video that we had posted on our Instagram or something. (...) My publicist contacted me. They didn’t even realize that we were in WWE. They had no idea, they say. I don’t know if that’s true. We brought this to WWE. We said, ‘We have this opportunity. What do you think?’ Of course, with time, it just takes time to figure out how we are going to go about it and how they are going to be involved, a lot of negotiation and business and stuff.” - added the Women's Tag Team Champion. (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Bayley reacts to Corey Graves and Carmella's photo on Twitter

Former RAW Women's Champion Bayley gave a hilarious reaction to a photo posted by Carmella on Twitter.

The Women's Tag Team Champion posted a photo of herself and Graves coupled with the logo of their YouTube series.

Bayley sent out a diplomatic tweet in reply to the photos. She wrote 'omg' which hinted that she really liked what the couple were up to. But to finish off her tweet, the star added the word 'YUCKY' which could be a subtle dig at the couple.

