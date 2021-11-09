Corey Graves chides former 24/7 Champion after hilarious social media botch

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves won the WWE 24/7 Championship. Taking to Twitter, Graves pointed out a botch made by WWE's Twitter handle.

Following Saxton's win on RAW, WWE accidentally misspelled the commentator's name. Graves was quick to react to the botch and claimed he had won since WWE misspelled Saxton's name.

Here's the botch made by WWE where Byron Saxton's name is spelled wrong:

Below is the response from Corey Graves:

The WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands multiple times on RAW and Corey Graves even won his first title in seven years

As seen on Monday Night RAW, the WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands multiple times. The reigning champion Reggie, who won the belt from Akira Tozawa, was set to defend his belt on the show.

Having held the title for the longest period of time, Reggie made his way to the ring to face Drake Maverick in a singles match. Due to the 'anytime and anywhere' rules being suspended, Reggie had to be pinned inside the ring.

As the match began, R-Truth made his way down to the ring but got dropped by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Taking advantage of the brawl, Maverick rolled up Reggie to win the title amid the chaos and became the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Shortly afterward, Tozawa made his way to the ring and pinned Maverick to win the belt. However, the newly crowned champion was immediately caught by surprise when Corey Graves pinned him on the outside to win the belt. The win marked Graves' first title win in WWE in seven years as he is retired from in-ring action.

But Graves' reign lasted short, as he was pinned by Bryon Saxton. This was followed up by another Maverick title win. Lastly, Drake was pinned by Reggie once again, who regained the 24/7 Championship and brought an end to a hilarious segment.

