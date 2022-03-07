"Something was happening" - Corey Graves comments on plans for him on WWE's main roster

Did WWE plan to bring Corey Graves to the main roster before his series of concussions forced him into retirement?

Graves recently appeared on 100.7 STAR to talk about a variety of subjects. When asked if there were any plans to bring him to the main roster while he was wrestling in NXT, the RAW commentator said as far as he knows, there were no concrete plans in place as to how he would debut, but something was in the works.

"To my knowledge, there were no concrete plans, there was no certain way that they were going to use me or introduce me," Corey Graves said. "But it seemed as though it was coming pretty — something was happening." (H/T Fightful)

WWE commentary gave Corey Graves something else to focus on when he could no longer wrestle

Corey Graves was never called up to the main roster as a wrestler, but was instead called upon to be a mainstay of the WWE broadcast team.

Graves has commentated on both RAW and SmackDown as well as several Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania. This gave the former wrestler something to occupy his mind with at the time.

"Since then, I focused all my energy on becoming a commentator, because this is something I never experienced before," Graves continued. "Never in a million years thought I would do. So, too, it gave me something new to focus on. I went all-in on the commentary gig for several years and now I got to the point where, ‘Alright, I've called WrestleMania. I've called all the biggest matches, I've been all over, I've done everything.’ I just kind of felt like I plateaued a little bit and I got bored." (H/T Fightful)

