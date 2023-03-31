Corey Graves compliments WWE Hall of Famer knocking superstar over with incredible trash can throw

Corey Graves has complimented JBL for knocking Hornswoggle over with an incredible trash can throw.

JBL is widely regarded as one of the best heels in WWE history. He was excellent at getting heat due to his bullish antics. The Hall of Famer bullied his opponents throughout his in-ring career.

A video recently of JBL's WrestleMania 24 match against Finlay resurfaced online. In the video, he hit Finlay with a trash can before throwing it at Hornswoggle, knocking him over. The Hall of Famer reacted to the video by saying that the latter started it.

Corey Graves caught wind of the video and complimented JBL for knocking Hornswoggle over with the trash can, calling it his greatest contribution to the business.

"Of all of your accomplishments, this MIGHT be your single greatest contribution to the business. I have never once watched it without physically laughing out loud," wrote Corey Graves.

Dutch Mantell criticizes Corey Graves' commentary

Graves has been doing commentary for WWE for several years now. However, it seems like fans have already gotten sick of hearing him talk. Over the past several months, many have been critical of his commentary.

Dutch Mantell echoed the same sentiments on a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. He called Graves' commentary bland and joked that he has been doing commentary for three decades.

"I agree with it," Mantell stated. "I think he's as bland as they come. He says nothing memorable, doesn't add to anything. The guy's been there 30 years, I don't know, somebody must like him somewhere, but I've never really been impressed. Nice guy, but I've never been impressed by his announcing." [0:16 – 0:42]

Despite what several people have to say about Corey's commentary skills, he has survived in this role for so long, meaning that he must be doing something right.

